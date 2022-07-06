China's top political advisor urges more suggestions on carbon reduction

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday called for redoubled efforts to pool wisdom and make suggestions to help the country realize carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a research and consultation symposium held in Beijing.

At the meeting, representatives of non-CPC political parties shared their views and suggestions on what can be done in various fields to push for green transformation, such as further developing new and clean energy, expanding carbon trading market, and enhancing low-carbon technology research. They discussed the ideas with officials from key governmental departments including the National Development and Reform Commission.

Noting that the pursuit of China's carbon reduction goals requires a synergy of wisdom and strength from various fronts, Wang said relevant political parties and people's organizations should continue to conduct in-depth research and make suggestions with a focus on key issues for the realization of the goals, as well as efforts to lead by example through green and low-carbon lifestyles.

Relevant authorities and departments should make the best of these research results, and raise the quality of consultations with the non-CPC political parties, Wang said.

China has announced that it will strive for peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

