Openness, inclusiveness to continue in film imports

China Daily) 08:42, August 19, 2022

Avatar's sequel The Way of Water. [Photo provided to China Daily]

China has been consistently upholding cultural diversity, openness and inclusiveness in importing good movies that reflect the splendid achievements of civilizations from across the world, a senior official said on Thursday.

Sun Yeli, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remark at a news conference in Beijing while responding to a question about whether the tense relations between China and the United States affect Hollywood blockbusters entering the Chinese market.

"Our principle, position and attitude toward exchanges between the Chinese and foreign movie industries are consistent, clear and remain unchanged," Sun said.

Noting that China has become a huge movie market with strong potential and bright prospects, Sun said it has become the biggest overseas market for US films.

Over the past decade, US films have accounted for 41 percent of imported movies, Sun said, and many became box office hits in China, with 33 earning more than 1 billion yuan ($147 million) and five bringing in more than 2 billion yuan.

"We noticed that US films have been dwindling in the share of the Chinese market. I think there are various reasons for that," he said, citing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese public's rising criteria and refined taste regarding films.

Noting that China pursues a socialist market economy and its market is open to all countries, Sun said, "We are ready to introduce foreign films from any country as long as it can produce the good films that cater to the needs and interests of Chinese audiences."

He expressed hope that US filmmakers would keep improving the quality of their movies while respecting the cultures, traditions and interests of audiences in order to meet the expectations of Chinese moviegoers for diversified, higher-quality films.

Also during the news conference, Sun emphasized the importance of cyberspace governance, saying that a secure, stable and prosperous cyberspace is increasingly significant to the peace and development of a country and even the world at large.

Cyberspace is a virtual community for billions of netizens, and efforts should be made to practice law-based governance of cyberspace in a responsible manner in order to make it clean and righteous, he added.

