More than 3,700 new students arrive at Tsinghua

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:49, August 18, 2022

Tsinghua University in Beijing welcomed more than 3,700 new undergraduate students on Wednesday. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Tsinghua University in Beijing welcomed more than 3,700 new undergraduate students on Wednesday.

More than 3,400 of them are from Chinese mainland, and more than 80 hail from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. The university also welcomed around 200 international students from 33 countries and regions. The youngest of the new undergraduate students is only 14 years old.

The university has increased its enrollment of medical students this year, as nurturing medical talent is a key goal for the university during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

A total of 440 students are enrolled this year through special programs in rural areas and under-developed regions, exceeding the enrollment target by 42 percent.

The university has also set up "green channels" for students with financial difficulties. A comprehensive financial aid system has been set up for the undergrads, who are eligible to apply for scholarships, grants, loans and subsidies. The university has already offered transportation and living allowances for 51 financially challenged students.

Moreover, the university has made plans to register students who are unable to attend in person due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

All students are required to take two nucleic acid tests during their first three days on campus. During that period, no large gatherings are allowed and the canteens will only offer takeout.

More than 1,500 teachers and senior students have volunteered to help the freshmen better accommodate to their new lives on campus, such as by helping them carrying their luggage and serving as guides.

