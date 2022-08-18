In pics: floating guava market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:39, August 18, 2022

A woman plucks ripe guavas at an orchard in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)

Farmers load their boats with guavas before selling at a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Farmers load their boats with guavas before selling at a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Farmers load their boats with guavas before selling at a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

A farmer rows a boat loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

A farmer rows a boat loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Farmers row boats loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

A farmer rows a boat loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows a floating guava market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh.

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows a floating guava market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh.

A farmer arranges guavas on a boat in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022.

