In pics: floating guava market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh
A woman plucks ripe guavas at an orchard in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
Farmers load their boats with guavas before selling at a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
A farmer rows a boat loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
Farmers row boats loaded with guavas towards a floating market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows a floating guava market in Jhalokati, Bangladesh. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
A farmer arranges guavas on a boat in Jhalokati, Bangladesh, on Aug. 14, 2022. A floating wholesale market in Jhalokati is now abuzz with buyers and sellers as the harvest of guava fruit, a specialty of the region, is in full swing in orchards near lakes and canals. (Xinhua)
