Chinese tech helps Malaysia move toward low-carbon energy

Xinhua) 09:00, August 17, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology in gas turbine power generation plays a key role in Malaysia's drive toward low-carbon energy, speakers said on Tuesday at the Global Gas Turbine Power Generation Summit.

The summit brings together representatives from Malaysia, China, Japan, Singapore, etc., to discuss the importance of low-carbon power generation while decreasing the consumption of fossil fuels.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said in his speech that this summit provides a good platform for all parties to deepen cooperation in various industrial chains, and a good opportunity to further understand the concepts of win-win cooperation and green development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"By combining energy technology with power technology and information technology, China has effectively promoted the development of the renewable energy industry," he said.

"Many Chinese enterprises have made their unique contributions to energy cooperation between China and Malaysia, effectively helping to drive the local economic growth and bringing benefits to local people," he added.

The ambassador cited an example of the success story of Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Group, in international operation, localized management and promotion of social welfare in Malaysia during the past five years, saying that it is a vivid interpretation and realization of the ideas of win-win cooperation and green development.

Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju said it is vital for the energy generation sector to address the impact of its activity on climate change through adopting new technologies.

"Many countries have already made commitments to transform their energy systems, relying less on coal and other fossil fuels and fostering the growth of renewable energy sources. And many are looking to transit away from coal to cleaner energy sources," he said.

"As for Malaysia, the government has pledged for no more new coal power plants into the system. Our energy policy aims to provide sustainable energy for the environment, a reliable source of electricity with reasonable and affordable prices to the consumers," he added.

He also noted that Malaysia has put in place two combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, namely the Edra Melaka Power Plant (EMPP) and Sultan Iskandar Power Station, highlighting that the EMPP is the largest CCGT power plant in Southeast Asia.

For his part, Edra Power Holdings Chairman Dai Honggang said the company is the second largest independent power producer in Malaysia and has nine power generation projects in BRI participating countries.

"Undoubtedly Malaysia is very important for us and is one of key countries in the BRI because of its business environment, education level and talent pool. So we hope we can develop more gas turbine generation projects here," he said.

The two-day summit from Tuesday to Wednesday is jointly held in four places, namely Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Beijing and Shenzhen in China, and Paris in France.

