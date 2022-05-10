China's five-year bioeconomy plan to focus on low-carbon growth, epidemic prevention

Xinhua) 16:57, May 10, 2022

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China will promote low-carbon growth and enhance its biosafety capacity against epidemics as it develops the bioeconomy, according to a plan spanning from 2021 to 2025 unveiled Tuesday.

The country will explore biomass to help boost sustainable development and resource conservation. It will reinforce prevention, control and treatment of biosafety risks like epidemics or animal and plant diseases, according to the plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The plan also outlined two other key areas of the bioeconomy to be developed through 2025. Innovation in medicine will be encouraged and the supply chain of high-end medical products improved to better protect people's health, while bio-based breeding, fertilizers and pesticides will be employed in agriculture to safeguard grain security and enable healthier diets.

Health care, bio-agriculture, biofuel, bio-information are expected to be the four pillar industries of the bioeconomy, NDRC official Wang Xiang told a press conference.

The country will use genetic testing and other cutting-edge technologies to help prevent diseases, and expedite research and development of vaccines, said Wang.

Tuesday's document also urged more financing support for biotechnology companies, which include encouraging outstanding firms to be listed on China's main boards and the sci-tech innovation board.

