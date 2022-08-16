Senior Chinese military official meets Cambodian defense minister

Xinhua) 09:00, August 16, 2022

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xu Qiliang, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, on Monday met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Banh in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Xu said the Chinese military will strengthen communication and coordination with the Cambodian side and deepen pragmatic cooperation, so as to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of relations between the two militaries in the new era.

China firmly supports Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, development and stability, Xu said.

The Cambodian side unswervingly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields with the Chinese side and upgrade the level of relations between the two countries and the two militaries, Tea Banh said.

