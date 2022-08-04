China, Cambodia vow to carry forward traditional friendship

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (2nd R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia pledged on Wednesday to carry forward their traditional friendship and actively build the China-Cambodia community with a shared future.

When meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni thanked the Chinese government and its people for their valuable help and assistance to the kingdom's socio-economic development and its fight against COVID-19.

Noting that the Cambodia-China relations have reached a historical high, the king said both countries are actively building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which will bring tangible benefits to the two peoples.

The Cambodian side fully supports the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative proposed by China, he said, adding that Cambodia will continue its adherence to the one-China policy and stand firmly with China.

For his part, Wang said that for more than half a century, China and Cambodia have always respected and trusted each other, treated each other as equals and pursued win-win cooperation, setting a good example for state-to-state relations.

The China-Cambodia friendship has not only brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries and become the most valuable asset to each other, but also contributed to international and regional peace and stability, he said.

Facts have fully demonstrated that China, as a country that advocates sovereign equality, is a helpful friend and a partner of Cambodia for common development, Wang said, adding that China is willing to continue its traditional friendship and promote the community with a shared future with Cambodia, so as to inject greater vitality into China-Cambodia friendship in the new era.

He appreciated Cambodia for its firm adherence to the one-China policy and stressed that any words or deeds that violate the one-China principle are a challenge to international consensus.

China speaks highly of late Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk's historic contribution to the cultivation of China-Cambodia friendship, and will work with Cambodia to hold the commemorative events for the 100th anniversary of Sihanouk's birth this year, Wang said.

He also pledged that China will continue to provide support and assistance within its capacity for Cambodia's socio-economic development according to Cambodia's needs.

Wang is here to attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) foreign ministers' related meetings and he will also pay a visit to Cambodia.

