Americans cut back on therapy this year: survey

Xinhua) 08:38, August 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- More than a third of Americans who stopped going to therapy this year cited money, including secondary costs like childcare and transportation, and insurance coverage as the cause, CNBC on Sunday cited a recent survey conducted by Verywell Mind.

"For many people, it's the increased costs. The gas money to go to therapy is now higher," Amy Morin, editor in chief of Verywell Mind and licensed psychotherapist, was quoted as saying. "People have to pay more for babysitters, so they can go see a therapist. And then of course, a lot of therapists are raising their rates given the rise in inflation, too."

"Though inflation seems to be slowing down, according to the latest Consumer Price Index figures, overall, U.S. inflation is still high," said the report.

Some people are finding ways to lower out-of-pocket therapy costs by reducing the frequency of their sessions to once a month from three to four, according to the report. Others are turning to their loved ones for support, with 38 percent of the 1,000 survey participants reporting that they required financial assistance from someone else to pay for therapy.

Even people whose therapy sessions are covered in part by insurance worry that they will struggle to afford it long-term, noted the report, adding that over 60 percent of participants, including those with insurance, report that they pay out-of-pocket therapy costs, with a total average of 178 U.S. dollars each month.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)