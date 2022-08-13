Interview: War-mongering U.S. attempts to create instability in Asia, says Cambodian scholar

Xinhua) 16:15, August 13, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States is attempting to create instability and conflicts in Asia after this "war-monger" has caused and still continues to cause massive devastation in many countries around the world, a Cambodian scholar said recently.

Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, said the United States has left countless trails of bloodshed and turmoil in many countries around the world.

Referring to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue among the United States, Japan, Australia and India, the military pact among the United States, Britain and Australia, and the so-called Indo-Pacific Economic Framework as "the undeniable evidence," Matthews said the United States has plotted to cause instability and conflicts in Asia.

"The United States ... breaches international laws, and undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries with impunity and shamefully," Matthews told Xinhua.

Under the guise of "democracy, freedom, and human rights," the United States has brutally interfered in the internal affairs of countries in Latin America and the Middle East, Matthews said.

Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has been scheming to create a new world order in which small and weak countries have no say but "dance to the tune" of the superpower, according to the expert.

"The most favorite tactics the U.S. government has used are through intimidation, political and economic pressure, embargoes, black-mailing through human rights issues, freedom of speech, democracy, and other related matters," the professor said.

"These are not genuine issues but a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," he added.

The United States has interfered in Latin American countries such as Panama, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, in Middle Eastern countries including Syria, Iraq and Iran, and in Asian countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Cambodia and Laos, he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a direct result of U.S. interference in the internal affairs of the two countries.

Noting that the United States is the world's number-one manufacturer and exporter of major arms, Matthews said the United States needs the international market to sell these lethal weapons, "so they create a war-like atmosphere ... to sell their weapons."

From the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the Iraq War, to the Afghanistan War and the Syrian War, evidence abounds as to U.S. interference and arming in different countries and regions, according to the expert.

The United States is "creating tensions, supporting wars, undermining peace and stability in the world, destroying global economies, increasing poverty, creating a scarcity of foods and fuels, and bringing the world closer to the global nuclear war," he said.

