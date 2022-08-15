Skyscraper covered with Chinese characters

(People's Daily App) 10:37, August 15, 2022

Anhui Radio and Television Center in Hefei, Anhui Province, is plastered with Chinese characters. The 46-story building's shape is so unique that each of its floor spirals upwards.

