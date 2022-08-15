Home>>
Skyscraper covered with Chinese characters
(People's Daily App) 10:37, August 15, 2022
Anhui Radio and Television Center in Hefei, Anhui Province, is plastered with Chinese characters. The 46-story building's shape is so unique that each of its floor spirals upwards.
(Prodcued by Wang Jinpan and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.