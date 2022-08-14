Senior Chinese diplomat attends opening ceremony of 6th Silk Road Int'l Exposition

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony of the sixth Silk Road International Exposition, and the Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation between East and West China in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Yang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, called for enhanced Belt and Road cooperation.

He noted that in the nine years since the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, significant achievements have been accomplished, and the initiative has become a popular global public good and a platform for international cooperation, exhibiting greater vitality and appeal.

China calls for all parties to help one another, overcome obstacles together, protect human life and health, and jointly consolidate the foundation of connectivity and cooperation, Yang said.

China also proposes to jointly expand new areas of cooperation, collaborate on landmark livelihood projects, resolutely deepen Belt and Road cooperation, promote the early recovery and growth of the global economy, and make the Belt and Road Initiative a development tool benefitting people across all nations, he added.

Emphasizing that China is willing to continue to uphold the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation to forge solid cooperative relationships with all countries, Yang said China will always respect and support the people of all other countries in pursuit of an independent development path, and will work with all countries to promote world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

China has firm determination and will to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, no forces can stop China from realizing complete reunification and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Yang said.

