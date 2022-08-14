Vice premier urges swift containment of COVID-19 resurgence in Hainan

Xinhua) 11:38, August 14, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Saturday urged swift containment of the latest resurgence of COVID-19 cases in south China's Hainan Province.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during her inspection in Hainan's coastal resort city of Sanya.

Sun stressed improving the overall planning and allocation of resources throughout the province and taking resolute measures to clear COVID-19 cases among the general public in the shortest time possible.

She also called for efforts to accelerate the building of makeshift hospitals, optimize the whole process of nucleic acid testing, and strengthen community-level epidemic prevention and control.

Noting that the service provided to stranded tourists should be guaranteed, Sun ordered the province to carry out proper risk assessment and strictly implement the prevention and control measures to stop the spreading of the epidemic.

(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)