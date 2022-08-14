U.S. steals 89 tankers of oil from Syria: state media

Xinhua) 10:27, August 14, 2022

The U.S. forces sent 89 oil tankers to carry stolen oil from Syria to U.S. bases in Iraq on Saturday, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The latest oil convoy went into Iraq through the al-Mahmoudieh crossing, which has been used by the United States to send stolen Syrian oil into Iraq, said SANA.

This comes two days after the U.S. sent a convoy of 144 oil tankers in the same way, SANA added.

SANA said the incident is part of America's ongoing violations of international principles and their involvement in plundering the natural resources of other nations and starving their peoples.

The Syrian government has long accused the United States of stealing the natural resources in Syria, such as oil, gas and wheat.

