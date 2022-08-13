100-day countdown marked for Qatar World Cup

Xinhua) 11:35, August 13, 2022

People cheer during the ceremony to mark the 100-day countdown for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

People visit the 100-day countdown clock for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2022 shows the 100-day countdown clock for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Soccer fans cheer during the ceremony to mark the 100-day countdown for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Doha, Qatar, Aug. 12, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

