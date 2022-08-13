China's services trade fair attracts 134 financial institutions, enterprises

Xinhua) 09:15, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 134 financial institutions and enterprises from China and abroad have signed up for a thematic exhibition of financial services at the upcoming 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), according to a media briefing.

Covering an exhibition area of more than 14,000 square meters and focusing on six themes, including digital finance, the thematic exhibition of financial services will be held online and offline from Sept. 1 to 5 at Shougang Park in Beijing.

Chinese financial institutions, including the China Development Bank and the Bank of China, will showcase their innovative achievements in fields such as financial services for the real economy and cross-border trade. Over 40 foreign-funded financial institutions and enterprises will participate in the exhibition and exchange activities.

It is hoped that through this year's thematic exhibition, a high-level and international cooperation platform for the financial industry will be further built to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results, said Li Wenhong, head of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration.

This year's CIFTIS is scheduled to be held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. It will include a global services trade summit, exhibitions, forums, new product and technology releases, business promotions and discussions, and supporting activities.

