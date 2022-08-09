Home>>
Breathtaking views of grassland in NW China’s Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:38, August 09, 2022
|Livestock graze along a river in the Narat grassland in Xinyuan county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Located in Xinyuan county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Narat grassland is a good place to visit. The lush grassland and mountains, clear water, clouds in the blue sky, and livestock grazing constitute a beautiful view to behold.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.