Breathtaking views of grassland in NW China’s Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:38, August 09, 2022

Livestock graze along a river in the Narat grassland in Xinyuan county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Located in Xinyuan county of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Narat grassland is a good place to visit. The lush grassland and mountains, clear water, clouds in the blue sky, and livestock grazing constitute a beautiful view to behold.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)