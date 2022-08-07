Home>>
China sees decline in urban rail transit passenger trips
(Xinhua) 14:29, August 07, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China saw a decline in passenger trips from its urban rail transit networks in July, official data showed.
The country's rail transit lines in the urban areas reported 1.95 billion passenger trips last month, a drop of 10.1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
On a monthly basis, the volume increased by 9.55 percent or 170 million passenger trips.
By July, China had put 277 urban rail transit lines into operation in 51 cities, with the total length of rail transit networks in urban areas reaching 9,067 km, the ministry said.
