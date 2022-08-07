Home>>
China's daily crude steel output down in late July
(Xinhua) 11:31, August 07, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's major steel mills saw their average daily output of crude steel decrease 7.25 percent in late July from that recorded in mid-July, industrial data showed.
The daily crude steel output stood at 1.89 million tonnes in late July, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.
Major steel producers churned out a total of 20.79 million tonnes of crude steel in late July, the data showed.
During this period, daily production of pig iron went down 7.72 percent from mid-July, while that of rolled steel lost 5.35 percent, the data showed.
