High-speed trains for Indonesia roll off production line in Qingdao

Xinhua) 10:22, August 07, 2022

QINGDAO, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Eleven high-speed electric passenger trains and one inspection train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia, rolled off the production line in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on Friday, according to the China Railway International Co., Ltd.

The trains will be transported to Indonesia, marking important progress in the construction of the railway, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. Their delivery will lay a solid foundation for the high-quality completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway according to schedule, said the company.

The eleven passenger trains, known as electric multiple units (EMUs), were designed and manufactured by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., as was the comprehensive inspection train (CIT), which is intended to perform railway inspection functions.

Relying on the advanced technology of the Fuxing bullet train, the high-speed EMUs and the CIT were designed and manufactured according to Chinese standards, while being adapted to the local operational environment and line conditions in Indonesia, as well as to the local culture.

Zhang Fangtao, chief designer of the EMUs, said that their bodies have a streamlined appearance and they have been painted silver and red, symbolizing prosperity.

The EMUs have a maximum operating speed of 350 km per hour, and feature advanced technology, safety, intelligence, strong environmental adaptability and distinctive local characteristics, said Zhang.

The EMUs have been designed to match the operating environment along the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, and feature intelligent sensing technology and an earthquake monitoring and early-warning system. The trains are equipped with 2,500 monitoring points for timely detection, early warning and diagnosis of all key systems.

The EMUs have several low-carbon and energy-saving features, namely their low-resistance streamlined contours, smooth carriage design and regenerative braking-energy recovery technology. The corrosion-resistant design and advanced protection technology also make the EMUs more resistant to salty mist and ultra-violet aging. Meanwhile, the "high acceleration mode" makes for excellent performance on slopes.

Zhang said that the EMUs have a large passenger capacity and perfect service functions, and can provide passengers with a comfortable riding experience.

The CIT has been designed to provide comprehensive inspection functions for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, including a diverse array of inspection equipment for track alignment, overhead cables, and communications and signaling systems.

The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway connects Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, and Bandung, a famous tourist city in Indonesia. With a total length of 142 km, the line has been designed with a maximum speed of 350 km per hour.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)