China, ASEAN media and think tanks discuss global development

Xinhua) 10:11, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Government and media officials, representatives of think tanks and experts from China and ASEAN countries highly valued the role of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and called for joint efforts to address negative elements that threaten peace and development.

The call was made at the 2022 ASEAN-China Media Cooperation Forum, which was held both online and offline on Friday and co-hosted by the China International Communications Group, the National Institute for Global Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the ASEAN-China Center.

Abhisit Vejjajiva, former Thai prime minister, told the forum via video link that the GDI, put forward by China in 2021, is aimed at helping countries realize the United Nations sustainable development goals by 2030 through international cooperation, which is why it has received positive feedbacks from many countries and international organizations.

Participants at the forum engaged in discussions on what media organizations and think tanks can do to help realize the GDI and promote exchanges and mutual trust.

Chinese and ASEAN media organizations can do a better job in telling the development stories of the region and create a favorable public discourse for China-ASEAN cooperation, said Chen Dehai, secretary-general of the ASEAN-China Center.

Han Yonghong, associate editor of Singapore's Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, suggested that media outlets can enhance mutual trust and understanding among countries through fact-based and objective reports.

