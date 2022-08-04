Home>>
China strengthens ties with Asian countries during pandemic: report
(Xinhua) 14:56, August 04, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China enhanced its ties with ASEAN economies during the COVID-19 pandemic at a pace that the United States failed to match, a U.S. think tank has said.
China's promise of vaccines, pandemic aid and high-level conversations between leaders increased its influence and strengthened its ties with the region, said a recent report by Asia Society Policy Institute based in New York and Washington.
Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China grew significantly during the pandemic, with the region becoming China's largest trading partner, the report said.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 55th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, related meetings kick off in Cambodia
- 55th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, related meetings kick off in Cambodia
- Post-pandemic recovery, inflation, security high on agenda at 55th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting
- RCEP facilitates ASEAN products' access to Chinese market
- China's BRI plays vital role in supporting ASEAN's economic development -- experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.