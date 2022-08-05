China's computing power races to second spot in the world

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:16, August 05, 2022

China's computing power ranks second in the world, People's Daily reported on Thursday.

The country's total scale exceeded 150EFlops, a measure of computer performance, by the end of June.

In the same period, the total scale of data center racks in use crossed 5.9 million standard racks and the scale of servers reached about 20 million in China.

China has built the largest and most technologically advanced network infrastructure in the world with 1.85 million 5G base stations, 450 million 5G mobile phone users and over 61 million gigabit optical fiber users by the end of June.

The scale of the computing industry has grown rapidly in China, with an average growth rate of more than 30 percent in the past five years. China's total scale of intelligent computing power accounted for 26 percent in the global computing power distribution statistics.

China's cloud computing market size crossed 300 billion yuan ($44.46 billion) and the scale of the AI core industry exceeded 400 billion yuan in 2021, according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Computing power, roughly referring to ability to process data, includes information infrastructure and technologies to support information computing power, data storage and network capacity in the era of the digital economy.

Computing power is a new productive force that integrates information computing power, data storage power and network carrying power, injecting new impetus into the digital transformation of an increasing number of industries, such as digital government, industrial internet, smart healthcare, distance education, fintech, aerospace, culture and media.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)