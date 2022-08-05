We Are China

Fruit planting helps improve environment and villagers' income in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 11:06, August 05, 2022

CHONGQING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Currently, plums and peaches in Henghe Tujia Autonomous Township, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, have ushered in the harvest season. The plum planting area in the town totals 1,500 mu (about 100 hectares), while the peach planting area totals over 1,300 mu (about 86.67 hectares).

A villager transports plums in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

With an altitude of around 1,200 meters, Henghe Tujia Autonomous Township boasts favorable climate, terrain, and soil conditions, creating an excellent environment for fruit planting. Based on local conditions, the authorities have implemented a slew of supporting policies to promote the fruit industries, including introducing leading enterprises, providing technique guidance on planting, building brands, and expanding sales channels. The development of the fruit planting industry has improved the local living environment, and helped to boost villagers' income.

Villagers harvest peaches in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists purchase peaches in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers sort peaches in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A villager shows newly-harvested peaches in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A villager arranges newly-harvested peaches in Hongfeng Village of Henghe Tujia Township in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

