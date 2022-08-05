Power supply lines in C China's newly-built power tunnel put into use amid high electricity consumption

Xinhua) 09:06, August 05, 2022

A staff member checks cables inside the Wanjiali Road power tunnel in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 4, 2022. Changsha has been experiencing high temperatures recently, bringing the peak of summer electricity consumption.

Many power supply lines in the newly-built Wanjiali Road power tunnel have been laid and put into use, transmitting electric energy for the areas along the line. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Photo taken on Aug. 4, 2022 shows the Wanjiali Road power tunnel in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. Changsha has been experiencing high temperatures recently, bringing the peak of summer electricity consumption.

Many power supply lines in the newly-built Wanjiali Road power tunnel have been laid and put into use, transmitting electric energy for the areas along the line. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A staff member checks the cable through the monitoring system of Wanjiali Road power tunnel in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 4, 2022. Changsha has been experiencing high temperatures recently, bringing the peak of summer electricity consumption.

Many power supply lines in the newly-built Wanjiali Road power tunnel have been laid and put into use, transmitting electric energy for the areas along the line. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)