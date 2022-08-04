China's ex-senior provincial legislator prosecuted

Xinhua) 15:24, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- A public prosecution has been initiated against Gong Jianhua, a former senior legislator of east China's Jiangxi Province, over suspected bribe-taking.

The Zhangzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Fujian Province recently filed a lawsuit against Gong with the Intermediate People's Court of Zhangzhou, an official statement said Thursday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission into Gong's case. He was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress.

Previously, Gong had served in different positions in Jiangxi, including deputy mayor of Nanchang City, mayor of Yichun City, secretary of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and secretary of the Nanchang Municipal Committee of the CPC.

The procuratorate charged Gong with taking undue advantage of his official authority or position to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables in return.

Public prosecutors said that Gong should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of bribe-taking.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)