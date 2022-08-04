China's first large cruise ship under construction

Ecns.cn) 13:48, August 04, 2022

Cruise ship H1508, China's first large cruise ship, is under construction in Shanghai. The overall construction progress on the vessel passes 60 percent at the end of May, 2022 and H1508 ship is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)

