Some 500 families lose homes in residential fire in Manila, Philippines
Residents try to topple a weakened wall after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A resident searches for reusable materials from charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Residents look at the charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
Related Stories
- 7.3-magnitude earthquake rattles northern Philippines
- Marcos unveils plans to sustain Philippines' economic recovery amid global uncertainty
- "Grand Parade of Beauties" held in Quezon, the Philippines
- China ready to usher in new "golden age" with Philippines: Chinese FM
- China, Philippines agree to upgrade cooperation, resolve differences through dialogue
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.