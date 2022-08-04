Some 500 families lose homes in residential fire in Manila, Philippines

Xinhua) 09:52, August 04, 2022

Residents try to topple a weakened wall after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A resident searches for reusable materials from charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents look at the charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Residents search for reusable materials from their charred homes after a fire at a residential area in Manila, the Philippines, Aug. 3, 2022. Some 500 families lost their homes in the fire, according to local media. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)