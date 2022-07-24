We Are China

"Grand Parade of Beauties" held in Quezon, the Philippines

Xinhua) 11:08, July 24, 2022

A contestant for the Binibining Pilipinas (Miss Philippines) 2022 attends the "Grand Parade of Beauties" in Quezon City, the Philippines on July 23, 2022.

A total of 40 contestants will vie for the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 beauty pageant this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

