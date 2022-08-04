Presenting Pelosi with so-called "award" a political farce by DPP authorities: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:15, August 04, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities orchestrated a political farce to present Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, with a so-called "award," a Chinese spokesperson said Wednesday.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan signifies a continuation of her erroneous anti-China rhetoric and actions, and is of egregious nature, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, in response to a media question.

"We sternly condemn and strongly protest the move and have announced a series of strong countermeasures," Ma said.

The DPP authorities, with a long history of sycophancy to the United States, are continuing down the secessionist path of soliciting U.S. support for their independence agenda, Ma said, noting that all such attempts are doomed to fail and will cost them dearly.

"Pompeo, who takes pride in 'lying, cheating, and stealing,' was given a similar so-called 'award,' so imagine the political farce that the DPP authorities are putting on by 'awarding' Pelosi," Ma said.

