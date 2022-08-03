Home>>
Net profit of China's top liquor brand posts strong growth in H1
(Xinhua) 16:33, August 03, 2022
GUIYANG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai posted a net profit of 29.79 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2022, up 20.85 percent year on year.
From January to June, its revenue climbed 17.38 percent year on year to 57.62 billion yuan, according to a report released by the company on Tuesday night.
Last year, the revenue of the alcohol maker reached 109.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.71 percent. Its profits totaled 74.53 billion yuan, up 12.59 percent in 2021.
Distilled in the town of Maotai in southwest China's Guizhou Province, this famed liquor is often served at state banquets.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- National liquor brand Maotai opens ice cream store in Guiyang
- Across China: Top liquor brand to deliver Moutai masters at own university
- Executive from China's top liquor brand under investigation
- Moutai chalks decline up to cutbacks
- Liquor Moutai targeted amid outcry over officials' expenses
- China's national liquor Maotai sees output up 14 pct in 2011
- China's national liquor Maotai hot on auction
- Maotai Riddle: Pricier in China, cheaper abroad
- Limited-version Guizhou Maotai liquor presented at World Expo
- Maotai posts better-than-expected profits in 3Q
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.