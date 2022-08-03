We Are China

Italy's Rome experiences hot weather

Xinhua) 08:33, August 03, 2022

People cool off in the shade at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A sign reads the temperature at 34 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People fill bottles with water from water taps during a hot day in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A sign reads the temperature at 35 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A woman holds bottles of water as she walks past the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

