Home>>
Italy's Rome experiences hot weather
(Xinhua) 08:33, August 03, 2022
People cool off in the shade at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A sign reads the temperature at 34 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People fill bottles with water from water taps during a hot day in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A sign reads the temperature at 35 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
People fill bottles with water from water taps during a hot day in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A woman holds bottles of water as she walks past the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Italian president dissolves parliament, opens way to snap elections
- Draghi resigns, Italy to hold early elections on Sept. 25
- Italian PM resigns
- Italian cabinet narrowly wins confidence vote in senate
- News Analysis: Italian gov't faces uncertainty over PM's rejected resignation
- Italian president rejects PM Draghi's resignation
- Italian PM to announce more economic incentives
- Turkish president pledges to boost energy, defense cooperation with Italy
- Death toll rises to 7 in Italian glacier landslide
- Six dead in glacier collapse in Italy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.