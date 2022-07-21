Home>>
Italian PM resigns
(Xinhua) 16:33, July 21, 2022
ROME, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday officially resigned, remitting his mandate in the hands of the president, and putting an end to his national unity government after 17 months in office.
