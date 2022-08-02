China's Liaoning launches freight train transporting PV products to Europe

Xinhua) 13:04, August 02, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train carrying 50 containers of photovoltaic (PV) products left a train station on Sunday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for Duisburg, Germany.

These PV products were manufactured by a company in Jinzhou City of Liaoning. The whole journey of the train totals 10,517 km. It is expected to arrive at Duisburg in 21 to 25 days.

The freight train will help the company boost exports while catering to the demand of overseas markets.

By July 29, the China-Europe freight trains launched from Liaoning Province had made a total of 199 trips this year, a year-on-year increase of 20.6 percent.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)