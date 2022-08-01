We Are China

Spectacular terraced fields in SW China’s Guizhou resembling fingerprints

People's Daily Online) 16:49, August 01, 2022

Aerial photo shows the scenery of the terraced fields in Shexiang ancient town, Dafang county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People’s Daily Online/Long Zhangyu)

The terraced fields in Shexiang ancient town, Dafang county, southwest China’s Guizhou Province form whorls like fingerprints.

The terraced fields, planted with ornamental plants like tea trees and roses, create a spectacle, attracting a large number of tourists.

The picturesque terraced fields have driven the development of the local tourism industry, which helps people relocated from inhospitable areas increase their incomes.

