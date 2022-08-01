China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 08:13, August 01, 2022

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Sunday continued to issue a yellow alert for high temperatures as an intense heatwave lingers in many regions of the country.

During daylight hours on Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangdong, Guangxi, Zhejiang, and Fujian are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in parts of Sichuan and Chongqing may surpass 40 degrees Celsius.

The center advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested workers exposed to high temperatures or who work for a long time outdoors take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)