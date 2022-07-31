Xi sends condolences to Philippine President Marcos over earthquake

Xinhua) 09:09, July 31, 2022

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolences to his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, over an earthquake disaster.

In the message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the earthquake caused casualties and property losses.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths, and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the wounded.

Xi also expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Marcos and the Philippine government, people in the earthquake-stricken area will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

