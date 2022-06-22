Xi stresses building basic systems for data, enhancing administrative division management

Xinhua) 20:34, June 22, 2022

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged efforts to speed up the building of basic systems for data and improve work on administrative divisions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing the 26th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)