Canada confirms 803 monkeypox cases
The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed 803 cases of monkeypox in the country as of Friday.
The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 367 cases are from Ontario, 359 from Quebec, 61 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, two from Saskatchewan and one from the Yukon.
Theresa Tam, former Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said the government has deployed over 70,000 doses of Imvamune vaccines and continues to work actively with jurisdictions to manage public health responses.
The World Health Organization has declared the current outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. San Francisco declares state of emergency in response to spread of monkeypox
- U.S. records world's highest monkeypox tally with over 3,500 cases
- Controls tighten to prevent imported monkeypox
- Experts warn U.S. reaches critical moment with nearly 3,000 monkeypox cases
- U.S. reports nearly 3,000 monkeypox cases
- As monkeypox breaks out globally, Africa returns to spotlight
- Mass vaccination against monkeypox not recommend in Singapore: health minister
- China ready to cope with imported monkeypox cases
- Canada supports community-based organizations to address monkeypox outbreak
- U.S. expects monkeypox cases to continue climbing through August
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.