Scenic area in China’s Jiangxi covers tree wounds with paintings of cute animals

People's Daily Online) 17:00, July 29, 2022

An artist paints an animal over a tree wound in the Lushan Mountain scenic spot in Jiujiang city, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Zhang Chi)

Recently, the Lushan Mountain scenic spot in Jiujiang city, east China’s Jiangxi Province came up with an innovative way of treating tree injuries - painting cute animals over the damaged areas.

Artists dressed the wounds by painting them with environmentally friendly pigment. The fantastic animal paintings blend in naturally with the trunk wounds, and have attracted many visitors due to their vividness.

The paintings also have a protective purpose, according to a staff member at the scenic spot.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)