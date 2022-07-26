Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine plans to export first grain shipments this week

Xinhua) 09:27, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure plans to export its first grain shipments this week as part of a UN-backed deal, Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Monday during a press conference.

"The internal technical documents of the coordination center will be developed in Istanbul within the next two days, and it is expected that it will start working on July 27," Kubrakov said.

According to the ministry, the monthly export of agricultural products might amount to 3 million tons, or even higher.

- - - -

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that their armed forces have destroyed a transshipment base in the Khemlnitskyi region in western Ukraine with high-precision, long-range sea-based weapons.

Another attack carried out by the country's aerospace forces targeted a temporary deployment point of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, and killed over 100 Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries in Donetsk, it added.

- - - -

The first three German anti-aircraft self-propelled tanks "Chepard" were delivered to Ukraine and handed over to the armed forces, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told Ukrainian television on Monday.

"Today the first three Chepards officially arrived," the minister said, adding that tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition had also been delivered.

According to an agreement, another 12 tanks are due to be sent.

- - - -

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday that he appreciated the Arab League's "balanced" stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Lavrov made the remarks in a speech at the headquarters of the Arab League in the Egyptian capital Cairo in the presence of the permanent representatives of Arab states at the pan-Arab organization.

He noted that the Russian side had met with the Arab League's Contact Group in April during which the Russian-Ukrainian conflict was fully discussed, adding that Moscow has not closed the door to negotiations with Ukraine.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)