All-out efforts underway to investigate violent incident against women in N China restaurant: ministry

Xinhua) 08:48, July 26, 2022

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have made all-out efforts to investigate a violent case in which several women were beaten in a barbecue restaurant in north China's Hebei Province, with sound progress achieved and results to be released to the public, according to a press conference by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Monday.

The ministry promptly sent a task force and experts after the incident occurred. They will follow through with every lead, get to the bottom of the matter, and bring law-breakers to justice, said Liu Zhongyi, director of the criminal investigation bureau under the MPS.

To protect public safety, the MPS has launched a campaign to crack down on illegal activities during the summertime. As a result, approximately 49,000 suspects have been apprehended and 72,000 criminal cases of various kinds cracked, said Liu.

Liu also noted that to increase people's sense of security, efforts will be made to efficiently handle cases of various scales and severities, and ramp up both the deterrence and effective measures to fight crime.

