Emergency rooms see more gun violence victims in U.S. in 1st year of pandemic: CNN
(Xinhua) 09:08, May 11, 2022
NEW YORK, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Overburdened hospitals have been further strained as gun violence spiked in the United States in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported Monday.
A study published Thursday said that 62,500 firearm-related incidents occurred in the country from March 2020 to February 2021, 15 percent higher than expected based on previous trends.
These incidents resulted in more than 10,000 excess non-fatal injuries and about 4,400 excess deaths, which has put extra pressure on already overwhelmed hospitals.
