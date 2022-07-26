Home>>
China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 back from missions
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 returned to its homeport on Monday morning after completing three maritime monitoring missions.
During the 60-day voyage, the vessel has sailed more than 16,000 nautical miles, completing missions including tracking and monitoring the launch of the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship, which was the vessel's 100th mission.
After docking at the port, it will undergo maintenance to prepare for further missions.
Commissioned on May 18, 1995, the vessel is a second-generation Chinese space tracking ship. It has undertaken maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.
