Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Wentian lab module

Xinhua) 13:18, July 25, 2022

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronaut Chen Dong opening the hatch door of Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

It was the first time the Chinese astronauts had entered the lab module in orbit.

The Wentian module, launched on Sunday afternoon, docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module at 3:13 a.m. Monday.

The astronauts will conduct in-orbit work such as the attitude control of the combination of the space station, small mechanical arm crawling and the test of the complex of big and small arms.

They will also use the airlock cabin and the small mechanical arm of Wentian to carry out extravehicular activities.

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronaut Chen Dong opening the hatch door of Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronaut Chen Dong at Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronaut Chen Dong at Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe at Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows Shenzhou-14 astronauts Chen Dong (C), Liu Yang (R) and Cai Xuzhe at Wentian lab module. On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)