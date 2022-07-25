Highlights of men's 35km race walk final at athletics worlds

Race walkers compete during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano (R) of Italy comforts Kawano Masatora of Japan after the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano of Italy competes during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano of Italy celebrates after winning the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano (C) of Italy, Kawano Masatora (R) of Japan and Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden celebrate after the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden reacts after the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Dawid Tomala (2nd L) of Poland and Karl Junghannss (C) of Germany compete during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano (L) of Italy and Kawano Masatora of Japan compete during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Karl Junghannss of Germany competes during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Massimo Stano of Italy celebrates after winning the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Race walkers compete during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Perseus Karlstrom of Sweden celebrates after the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Wayne Snyman of South Africa competes during the men's 35km race walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

