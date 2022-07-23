Highlights of women's 35km Race Walk at athletics worlds

Gold medalist Kimberly Garcia Leon (C) of Peru, silver medalist Katarzyna Zdzieblo (L) of Poland and bronze medalist Qieyang Shijie of China celebrate after the women's 35km Race Walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qieyang Shijie of China reacts after the women's 35km Race Walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qieyang Shijie (L) of China competes during the women's 35km Race Walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Qieyang Shijie of China celebrates after the women's 35km Race Walk final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

