Two Palestinians killed in northern West Bank clashes with Israeli soldiers

Xinhua) 09:24, July 25, 2022

Relatives of two Palestinians who were killed during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers mourn outside a hospital in the West Bank city of Nablus, July 24, 2022. Two Palestinians were killed early on Sunday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics and eyewitnesses. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Two Palestinians were killed early on Sunday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics and eyewitnesses.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinian men, and eight were injured when an Israeli army force stormed the city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that the two young men were identified as Aboud Sobeh, 29, and Abu Salleh Azizi, 22, adding that the two died of their wounds at Rafidya Hospital in the city of Nablus. The organization also mentioned several seriously injured cases.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that clashes broke out in the city between Palestinian militants and Israeli soldiers when an Israeli army stormed Nablus looking for wanted Palestinians by Israel.

There has been no immediate Israeli army comment on the deaths of the two Palestinians. However, an army spokesman said an Israeli army force did clash with Palestinian gunmen in Nablus.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967. Today, about three million Palestinians live there, and roughly 475,000 Israelis reside in settlements that the international community considers illegal.

Palestinians inspect a house damaged by the Israeli army forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, July 24, 2022. Two Palestinians were killed early on Sunday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics and eyewitnesses. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Smoke raises from Palestinian houses attacked by the Israeli army forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, July 24, 2022. Two Palestinians were killed early on Sunday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics and eyewitnesses. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

A Palestinian inspects a house damaged by the Israeli army forces in the West Bank city of Nablus, July 24, 2022. Two Palestinians were killed early on Sunday during fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics and eyewitnesses. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

