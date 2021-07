Protesters clash with Israeli soldiers over expansion of Jewish settlements in West Bank

Xinhua) 11:26, July 24, 2021

A protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister during clashes with Israeli soldiers and members of Israeli border police following a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

