Iran says plans to send up more satellites in 2022
TEHRAN, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plans to launch more satellites in 2022, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, announced Sunday.
"We will put new satellites in orbit with the Qaem satellite carrier this year," Hajizadeh was quoted by official IRNA news agency as saying.
He made the remarks on the sidelines of a gathering of the IRGC commanders in the capital Tehran.
In March, the IRGC's Aerospace Force successfully launched the Noor-2 reconnaissance satellite at an altitude of 500 km, using the Qased carrier.
Noor-2 is Iran's second military satellite sent into Low Earth orbit following its predecessor Noor-1, which was carried by the Qased rocket in April 2020 to an orbit of 425 km above the earth's surface.
Photos
Related Stories
- Israeli "spy network" plans to explode Iran's "sensitive" center: report
- Syria's security, independence, territorial integrity important to Iran: vice president
- Iran urges U.S. to stop "excessive demands" about reaching nuke deal
- Iran says to gradually eliminate dollar in trade with Russia
- Iran demands "serious" economic guarantees from U.S. in nuclear talks: spokesman
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.